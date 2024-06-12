Mexican peso to Romanian leus exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mexican peso to Romanian leus is currently 0,249 today, reflecting a -0.714% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mexican peso has remained relatively stable, with a -3.096% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mexican peso to Romanian leus has fluctuated between a high of 0,262 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 0,249 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-06-2024, with a -1.961% decrease in value.