Mexican peso to Liberian dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mexican peso to Liberian dollars is currently 10,438 today, reflecting a -0.253% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mexican peso has remained relatively stable, with a -4.056% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mexican peso to Liberian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 11,111 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 10,438 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-06-2024, with a -1.991% decrease in value.