Mexican peso to Laotian kips exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mexican peso to Laotian kips is currently 1.168,230 today, reflecting a -0.023% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mexican peso has remained relatively stable, with a -3.454% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mexican peso to Laotian kips has fluctuated between a high of 1.235,700 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 1.166,460 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-06-2024, with a -1.991% decrease in value.