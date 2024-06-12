Mexican peso to Laotian kips Historical Exchange Rates

Welcome to the Mexican peso to Laotian kips history summary. This is the Mexican peso (MXN) to Laotian kips (LAK) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of MXN and LAK historical data from 12-06-2019 to 12-06-2024.

1,000 mxn
11,68,230 lak

Mex$1.000 MXN = ₭1,168 LAK

Mid-market exchange rate at 12 Jun 2024
Mexican peso to Laotian kips exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mexican peso to Laotian kips is currently 1.168,230 today, reflecting a -0.023% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mexican peso has remained relatively stable, with a -3.454% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mexican peso to Laotian kips has fluctuated between a high of 1.235,700 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 1.166,460 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-06-2024, with a -1.991% decrease in value.

Top currencies on 12 Juni 2024

 USDEURCADINRGBPCHFAUDBRL
1 USD10.9311.37583.6010.7850.8981.5135.366
1 EUR1.07411.47789.770.8430.9641.6255.762
1 CAD0.7270.677160.7850.5710.6531.13.902
1 INR0.0120.0110.01610.0090.0110.0180.064

How to convert Mexican pesos to Laotian kips

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LAK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to LAK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

