Mexican peso to Guyanaese dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mexican peso to Guyanaese dollars is currently 11,224 today, reflecting a -1.919% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mexican peso has remained relatively stable, with a -4.141% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mexican peso to Guyanaese dollars has fluctuated between a high of 11,992 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 11,216 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-06-2024, with a -1.992% decrease in value.