Mexican peso to Guinean francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mexican peso to Guinean francs is currently 463,692 today, reflecting a -1.749% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mexican peso has remained relatively stable, with a -3.824% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mexican peso to Guinean francs has fluctuated between a high of 493,087 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 461,870 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-06-2024, with a -1.985% decrease in value.