Mexican peso to Chilean pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mexican peso to Chilean pesos is currently 49,804 today, reflecting a -1.476% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mexican peso has remained relatively stable, with a -1.985% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mexican peso to Chilean pesos has fluctuated between a high of 52,078 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 49,697 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -2.082% decrease in value.