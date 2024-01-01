amount-spellout.10000 Mexican pesos to Bangladeshi takas

Convert MXN to BDT at the real exchange rate

10,000 mxn
63,417.80 bdt

Mex$1.000 MXN = Tk6.342 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:56
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADINRGBPCHFAUDBRL
1 USD10.9311.37683.6080.7850.8981.5135.366
1 EUR1.07411.47789.7990.8430.9641.6265.764
1 CAD0.7270.677160.7820.5710.6531.13.901
1 INR0.0120.0110.01610.0090.0110.0180.064

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mexican pesos

MXN to USD

MXN to EUR

MXN to CAD

MXN to INR

MXN to GBP

MXN to CHF

MXN to AUD

MXN to BRL

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Bangladeshi Taka
1 MXN6,34178 BDT
5 MXN31,70890 BDT
10 MXN63,41780 BDT
20 MXN126,83560 BDT
50 MXN317,08900 BDT
100 MXN634,17800 BDT
250 MXN1.585,44500 BDT
500 MXN3.170,89000 BDT
1000 MXN6.341,78000 BDT
2000 MXN12.683,56000 BDT
5000 MXN31.708,90000 BDT
10000 MXN63.417,80000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Mexican Peso
1 BDT0,15768 MXN
5 BDT0,78842 MXN
10 BDT1,57684 MXN
20 BDT3,15368 MXN
50 BDT7,88420 MXN
100 BDT15,76840 MXN
250 BDT39,42100 MXN
500 BDT78,84200 MXN
1000 BDT157,68400 MXN
2000 BDT315,36800 MXN
5000 BDT788,42000 MXN
10000 BDT1.576,84000 MXN