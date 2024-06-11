Mexican peso to United Arab Emirates dirhams exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mexican peso to United Arab Emirates dirhams is currently 0,198 today, reflecting a -1.503% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mexican peso has remained relatively stable, with a -3.671% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mexican peso to United Arab Emirates dirhams has fluctuated between a high of 0,210 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 0,198 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-06-2024, with a -1.992% decrease in value.