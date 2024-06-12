United Arab Emirates dirham to Mexican pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for United Arab Emirates dirham to Mexican pesos is currently 5,059 today, reflecting a 1.103% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of United Arab Emirates dirham has remained relatively stable, with a 4.484% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of United Arab Emirates dirham to Mexican pesos has fluctuated between a high of 5,059 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 4,751 on 06-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-06-2024, with a 2.032% increase in value.