2000 Moroccan dirhams to Mauritanian ouguiyas

Convert MAD to MRU at the real exchange rate

2000 mad
7954.10 mru

1.00000 MAD = 3.97705 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 USDXOFGBPEURCADAUDSGDZAR
1 USD1594.3230.7854530.906051.324951.468211.319618.2988
1 XOF0.0016825910.001321590.00152450.002229340.00247040.002220340.0307893
1 GBP1.27315756.66211.153451.686861.869261.6800523.2971
1 EUR1.1037655.9540.86696511.462351.620471.4564420.1964

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 MAD3.97705 MRU
5 MAD19.88525 MRU
10 MAD39.77050 MRU
20 MAD79.54100 MRU
50 MAD198.85250 MRU
100 MAD397.70500 MRU
250 MAD994.26250 MRU
500 MAD1988.52500 MRU
1000 MAD3977.05000 MRU
2000 MAD7954.10000 MRU
5000 MAD19885.25000 MRU
10000 MAD39770.50000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Moroccan Dirham
1 MRU0.25144 MAD
5 MRU1.25722 MAD
10 MRU2.51443 MAD
20 MRU5.02886 MAD
50 MRU12.57215 MAD
100 MRU25.14430 MAD
250 MRU62.86075 MAD
500 MRU125.72150 MAD
1000 MRU251.44300 MAD
2000 MRU502.88600 MAD
5000 MRU1257.21500 MAD
10000 MRU2514.43000 MAD