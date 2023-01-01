amount-spellout.1000 Moroccan dirhams to Israeli new sheqels

Convert MAD to ILS at the real exchange rate

1000 mad
365.95 ils

1.00000 MAD = 0.36595 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Israeli New Sheqel
1 MAD0.36595 ILS
5 MAD1.82974 ILS
10 MAD3.65947 ILS
20 MAD7.31894 ILS
50 MAD18.29735 ILS
100 MAD36.59470 ILS
250 MAD91.48675 ILS
500 MAD182.97350 ILS
1000 MAD365.94700 ILS
2000 MAD731.89400 ILS
5000 MAD1829.73500 ILS
10000 MAD3659.47000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Moroccan Dirham
1 ILS2.73264 MAD
5 ILS13.66320 MAD
10 ILS27.32640 MAD
20 ILS54.65280 MAD
50 ILS136.63200 MAD
100 ILS273.26400 MAD
250 ILS683.16000 MAD
500 ILS1366.32000 MAD
1000 ILS2732.64000 MAD
2000 ILS5465.28000 MAD
5000 ILS13663.20000 MAD
10000 ILS27326.40000 MAD