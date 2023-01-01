1 Moroccan dirham to Indonesian rupiahs

Convert MAD to IDR at the real exchange rate

1 mad
1558.34 idr

1.00000 MAD = 1558.34000 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 USDXOFGBPEURCADAUDSGDZAR
1 USD1594.3230.7854530.906051.324951.468211.319618.2988
1 XOF0.0016825910.001321590.00152450.002229340.00247040.002220340.0307893
1 GBP1.27315756.66211.153451.686861.869261.6800523.2971
1 EUR1.1037655.9540.86696511.462351.620471.4564420.1964

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Indonesian Rupiah
1 MAD1558.34000 IDR
5 MAD7791.70000 IDR
10 MAD15583.40000 IDR
20 MAD31166.80000 IDR
50 MAD77917.00000 IDR
100 MAD155834.00000 IDR
250 MAD389585.00000 IDR
500 MAD779170.00000 IDR
1000 MAD1558340.00000 IDR
2000 MAD3116680.00000 IDR
5000 MAD7791700.00000 IDR
10000 MAD15583400.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Moroccan Dirham
1 IDR0.00064 MAD
5 IDR0.00321 MAD
10 IDR0.00642 MAD
20 IDR0.01283 MAD
50 IDR0.03209 MAD
100 IDR0.06417 MAD
250 IDR0.16043 MAD
500 IDR0.32085 MAD
1000 IDR0.64171 MAD
2000 IDR1.28342 MAD
5000 IDR3.20854 MAD
10000 IDR6.41709 MAD