2000 Lesotho lotis to Costa Rican colóns

Convert LSL to CRC at the real exchange rate

2000 lsl
57166.60 crc

1.00000 LSL = 28.58330 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Lesotho lotis to Costa Rican colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LSL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LSL to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Lesotho lotis

LSL to USD

LSL to EUR

LSL to GBP

LSL to INR

LSL to JPY

LSL to RUB

LSL to AUD

LSL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Costa Rican Colón
1 LSL28.58330 CRC
5 LSL142.91650 CRC
10 LSL285.83300 CRC
20 LSL571.66600 CRC
50 LSL1429.16500 CRC
100 LSL2858.33000 CRC
250 LSL7145.82500 CRC
500 LSL14291.65000 CRC
1000 LSL28583.30000 CRC
2000 LSL57166.60000 CRC
5000 LSL142916.50000 CRC
10000 LSL285833.00000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Lesotho Loti
1 CRC0.03499 LSL
5 CRC0.17493 LSL
10 CRC0.34986 LSL
20 CRC0.69971 LSL
50 CRC1.74928 LSL
100 CRC3.49855 LSL
250 CRC8.74638 LSL
500 CRC17.49275 LSL
1000 CRC34.98550 LSL
2000 CRC69.97100 LSL
5000 CRC174.92750 LSL
10000 CRC349.85500 LSL