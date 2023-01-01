1 Liberian dollar to Qatari rials

Convert LRD to QAR at the real exchange rate

1 lrd
0.02 qar

1.00000 LRD = 0.01932 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:06
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADZAREURGBPSGDINRNZD
1 USD11.3249518.29880.906050.7854531.319683.21261.58278
1 CAD0.754745113.81090.6838320.5928170.99596262.80431.1946
1 ZAR0.05464850.072406410.04951380.04292380.0721144.547430.0864963
1 EUR1.10371.4623520.196410.8669651.4564491.84171.74691

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Liberian dollars to Qatari rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LRD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and QAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LRD to QAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Liberian dollar

LRD to USD

LRD to CAD

LRD to ZAR

LRD to EUR

LRD to GBP

LRD to SGD

LRD to INR

LRD to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / Qatari Rial
1 LRD0.01932 QAR
5 LRD0.09660 QAR
10 LRD0.19320 QAR
20 LRD0.38640 QAR
50 LRD0.96601 QAR
100 LRD1.93202 QAR
250 LRD4.83005 QAR
500 LRD9.66010 QAR
1000 LRD19.32020 QAR
2000 LRD38.64040 QAR
5000 LRD96.60100 QAR
10000 LRD193.20200 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Liberian Dollar
1 QAR51.75930 LRD
5 QAR258.79650 LRD
10 QAR517.59300 LRD
20 QAR1035.18600 LRD
50 QAR2587.96500 LRD
100 QAR5175.93000 LRD
250 QAR12939.82500 LRD
500 QAR25879.65000 LRD
1000 QAR51759.30000 LRD
2000 QAR103518.60000 LRD
5000 QAR258796.50000 LRD
10000 QAR517593.00000 LRD