100 Liberian dollars to Polish zloty

Convert LRD to PLN at the real exchange rate

100 lrd
2,09 pln

1.00000 LRD = 0.02088 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Liberian dollars to Polish zloty

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LRD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PLN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LRD to PLN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Liberian dollars

LRD to USD

LRD to CAD

LRD to ZAR

LRD to EUR

LRD to GBP

LRD to SGD

LRD to INR

LRD to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / Polish Zloty
1 LRD0.02088 PLN
5 LRD0.10440 PLN
10 LRD0.20881 PLN
20 LRD0.41762 PLN
50 LRD1.04404 PLN
100 LRD2.08808 PLN
250 LRD5.22020 PLN
500 LRD10.44040 PLN
1000 LRD20.88080 PLN
2000 LRD41.76160 PLN
5000 LRD104.40400 PLN
10000 LRD208.80800 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Liberian Dollar
1 PLN47.89080 LRD
5 PLN239.45400 LRD
10 PLN478.90800 LRD
20 PLN957.81600 LRD
50 PLN2394.54000 LRD
100 PLN4789.08000 LRD
250 PLN11972.70000 LRD
500 PLN23945.40000 LRD
1000 PLN47890.80000 LRD
2000 PLN95781.60000 LRD
5000 PLN239454.00000 LRD
10000 PLN478908.00000 LRD