amount-spellout.1000 Liberian dollars to Georgian laris

Convert LRD to GEL at the real exchange rate

1.000 lrd
14,26 gel

1.00000 LRD = 0.01426 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADZAREURGBPSGDINRNZD
1 USD11.3249518.29880.906050.7854531.319683.21261.58278
1 CAD0.754745113.81090.6838320.5928170.99596262.80431.1946
1 ZAR0.05464850.072406410.04951380.04292380.0721144.547430.0864963
1 EUR1.10371.4623520.196410.8669651.4564491.84171.74691

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Liberian dollars to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LRD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LRD to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Liberian dollars

LRD to USD

LRD to CAD

LRD to ZAR

LRD to EUR

LRD to GBP

LRD to SGD

LRD to INR

LRD to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / Georgian Lari
1 LRD0.01426 GEL
5 LRD0.07129 GEL
10 LRD0.14259 GEL
20 LRD0.28517 GEL
50 LRD0.71293 GEL
100 LRD1.42585 GEL
250 LRD3.56462 GEL
500 LRD7.12925 GEL
1000 LRD14.25850 GEL
2000 LRD28.51700 GEL
5000 LRD71.29250 GEL
10000 LRD142.58500 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Liberian Dollar
1 GEL70.13360 LRD
5 GEL350.66800 LRD
10 GEL701.33600 LRD
20 GEL1402.67200 LRD
50 GEL3506.68000 LRD
100 GEL7013.36000 LRD
250 GEL17533.40000 LRD
500 GEL35066.80000 LRD
1000 GEL70133.60000 LRD
2000 GEL140267.20000 LRD
5000 GEL350668.00000 LRD
10000 GEL701336.00000 LRD