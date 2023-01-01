100 Liberian dollars to Chilean pesos

Convert LRD to CLP at the real exchange rate

100 lrd
466 clp

1.00000 LRD = 4.66355 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:29
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Liberian dollars to Chilean pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LRD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CLP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LRD to CLP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Liberian dollars

LRD to USD

LRD to CAD

LRD to ZAR

LRD to EUR

LRD to GBP

LRD to SGD

LRD to INR

LRD to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / Chilean Peso
1 LRD4.66355 CLP
5 LRD23.31775 CLP
10 LRD46.63550 CLP
20 LRD93.27100 CLP
50 LRD233.17750 CLP
100 LRD466.35500 CLP
250 LRD1165.88750 CLP
500 LRD2331.77500 CLP
1000 LRD4663.55000 CLP
2000 LRD9327.10000 CLP
5000 LRD23317.75000 CLP
10000 LRD46635.50000 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Liberian Dollar
1 CLP0.21443 LRD
5 CLP1.07215 LRD
10 CLP2.14429 LRD
20 CLP4.28858 LRD
50 CLP10.72145 LRD
100 CLP21.44290 LRD
250 CLP53.60725 LRD
500 CLP107.21450 LRD
1000 CLP214.42900 LRD
2000 CLP428.85800 LRD
5000 CLP1072.14500 LRD
10000 CLP2144.29000 LRD