5 Sri Lankan rupees to Ukrainian hryvnias

Convert LKR to UAH at the real exchange rate

5 lkr
0.58 uah

1.00000 LKR = 0.11583 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Sri Lankan rupees

LKR to USD

LKR to CAD

LKR to GBP

LKR to INR

LKR to AUD

LKR to EUR

LKR to SGD

LKR to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 LKR0.11583 UAH
5 LKR0.57916 UAH
10 LKR1.15832 UAH
20 LKR2.31664 UAH
50 LKR5.79160 UAH
100 LKR11.58320 UAH
250 LKR28.95800 UAH
500 LKR57.91600 UAH
1000 LKR115.83200 UAH
2000 LKR231.66400 UAH
5000 LKR579.16000 UAH
10000 LKR1158.32000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 UAH8.63320 LKR
5 UAH43.16600 LKR
10 UAH86.33200 LKR
20 UAH172.66400 LKR
50 UAH431.66000 LKR
100 UAH863.32000 LKR
250 UAH2158.30000 LKR
500 UAH4316.60000 LKR
1000 UAH8633.20000 LKR
2000 UAH17266.40000 LKR
5000 UAH43166.00000 LKR
10000 UAH86332.00000 LKR