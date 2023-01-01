250 Sri Lankan rupees to Seychellois rupees

Convert LKR to SCR at the real exchange rate

250 lkr
10.41 scr

1.00000 LKR = 0.04162 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 USDCADGBPINRAUDEURSGDAED
1 USD11.324950.78545383.21261.468210.906051.31963.67275
1 CAD0.75474510.59281762.80431.108130.6838320.9959622.77199
1 GBP1.273151.686861105.9421.869261.153451.680054.67596
1 INR0.01201740.01592250.0094391210.01764410.01088830.01585820.0441369

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Seychellois rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SCR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to SCR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Seychellois Rupee
1 LKR0.04162 SCR
5 LKR0.20810 SCR
10 LKR0.41621 SCR
20 LKR0.83241 SCR
50 LKR2.08103 SCR
100 LKR4.16207 SCR
250 LKR10.40517 SCR
500 LKR20.81035 SCR
1000 LKR41.62070 SCR
2000 LKR83.24140 SCR
5000 LKR208.10350 SCR
10000 LKR416.20700 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 SCR24.02650 LKR
5 SCR120.13250 LKR
10 SCR240.26500 LKR
20 SCR480.53000 LKR
50 SCR1201.32500 LKR
100 SCR2402.65000 LKR
250 SCR6006.62500 LKR
500 SCR12013.25000 LKR
1000 SCR24026.50000 LKR
2000 SCR48053.00000 LKR
5000 SCR120132.50000 LKR
10000 SCR240265.00000 LKR