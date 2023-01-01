5 Sri Lankan rupees to Russian rubles

Convert LKR to RUB at the real exchange rate

5 lkr
1,38 rub

1.00000 LKR = 0.27637 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Russian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RUB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to RUB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Russian Ruble
1 LKR0.27637 RUB
5 LKR1.38183 RUB
10 LKR2.76365 RUB
20 LKR5.52730 RUB
50 LKR13.81825 RUB
100 LKR27.63650 RUB
250 LKR69.09125 RUB
500 LKR138.18250 RUB
1000 LKR276.36500 RUB
2000 LKR552.73000 RUB
5000 LKR1381.82500 RUB
10000 LKR2763.65000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 RUB3.61841 LKR
5 RUB18.09205 LKR
10 RUB36.18410 LKR
20 RUB72.36820 LKR
50 RUB180.92050 LKR
100 RUB361.84100 LKR
250 RUB904.60250 LKR
500 RUB1809.20500 LKR
1000 RUB3618.41000 LKR
2000 RUB7236.82000 LKR
5000 RUB18092.05000 LKR
10000 RUB36184.10000 LKR