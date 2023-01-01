20 Sri Lankan rupees to Romanian leus

20 lkr
0.28 ron

1.00000 LKR = 0.01392 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Romanian Leu
1 LKR0.01392 RON
5 LKR0.06959 RON
10 LKR0.13918 RON
20 LKR0.27837 RON
50 LKR0.69591 RON
100 LKR1.39183 RON
250 LKR3.47958 RON
500 LKR6.95915 RON
1000 LKR13.91830 RON
2000 LKR27.83660 RON
5000 LKR69.59150 RON
10000 LKR139.18300 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 RON71.84800 LKR
5 RON359.24000 LKR
10 RON718.48000 LKR
20 RON1436.96000 LKR
50 RON3592.40000 LKR
100 RON7184.80000 LKR
250 RON17962.00000 LKR
500 RON35924.00000 LKR
1000 RON71848.00000 LKR
2000 RON143696.00000 LKR
5000 RON359240.00000 LKR
10000 RON718480.00000 LKR