10.000 lkr
30,89 pab

1.00000 LKR = 0.00309 PAB

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Panamanian Balboa
1 LKR0.00309 PAB
5 LKR0.01544 PAB
10 LKR0.03089 PAB
20 LKR0.06178 PAB
50 LKR0.15444 PAB
100 LKR0.30889 PAB
250 LKR0.77221 PAB
500 LKR1.54443 PAB
1000 LKR3.08885 PAB
2000 LKR6.17770 PAB
5000 LKR15.44425 PAB
10000 LKR30.88850 PAB
Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 PAB323.74500 LKR
5 PAB1618.72500 LKR
10 PAB3237.45000 LKR
20 PAB6474.90000 LKR
50 PAB16187.25000 LKR
100 PAB32374.50000 LKR
250 PAB80936.25000 LKR
500 PAB161872.50000 LKR
1000 PAB323745.00000 LKR
2000 PAB647490.00000 LKR
5000 PAB1618725.00000 LKR
10000 PAB3237450.00000 LKR