5000 Sri Lankan rupees to Malaysian ringgits

Convert LKR to MYR at the real exchange rate

5.000 lkr
70,95 myr

1.00000 LKR = 0.01419 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Malaysian Ringgit
1 LKR0.01419 MYR
5 LKR0.07095 MYR
10 LKR0.14190 MYR
20 LKR0.28380 MYR
50 LKR0.70951 MYR
100 LKR1.41902 MYR
250 LKR3.54755 MYR
500 LKR7.09510 MYR
1000 LKR14.19020 MYR
2000 LKR28.38040 MYR
5000 LKR70.95100 MYR
10000 LKR141.90200 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 MYR70.47130 LKR
5 MYR352.35650 LKR
10 MYR704.71300 LKR
20 MYR1409.42600 LKR
50 MYR3523.56500 LKR
100 MYR7047.13000 LKR
250 MYR17617.82500 LKR
500 MYR35235.65000 LKR
1000 MYR70471.30000 LKR
2000 MYR140942.60000 LKR
5000 MYR352356.50000 LKR
10000 MYR704713.00000 LKR