5 Sri Lankan rupees to Moldovan leus

Convert LKR to MDL at the real exchange rate

5 lkr
0,27 mdl

1.00000 LKR = 0.05348 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Moldovan leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MDL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to MDL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Sri Lankan rupees

LKR to USD

LKR to CAD

LKR to GBP

LKR to INR

LKR to AUD

LKR to EUR

LKR to SGD

LKR to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Moldovan Leu
1 LKR0.05348 MDL
5 LKR0.26740 MDL
10 LKR0.53479 MDL
20 LKR1.06958 MDL
50 LKR2.67396 MDL
100 LKR5.34791 MDL
250 LKR13.36978 MDL
500 LKR26.73955 MDL
1000 LKR53.47910 MDL
2000 LKR106.95820 MDL
5000 LKR267.39550 MDL
10000 LKR534.79100 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 MDL18.69890 LKR
5 MDL93.49450 LKR
10 MDL186.98900 LKR
20 MDL373.97800 LKR
50 MDL934.94500 LKR
100 MDL1869.89000 LKR
250 MDL4674.72500 LKR
500 MDL9349.45000 LKR
1000 MDL18698.90000 LKR
2000 MDL37397.80000 LKR
5000 MDL93494.50000 LKR
10000 MDL186989.00000 LKR