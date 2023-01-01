10 Sri Lankan rupees to Liberian dollars

Convert LKR to LRD at the real exchange rate

10 lkr
5.82 lrd

1.00000 LKR = 0.58220 LRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Liberian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LRD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to LRD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Liberian Dollar
1 LKR0.58220 LRD
5 LKR2.91100 LRD
10 LKR5.82199 LRD
20 LKR11.64398 LRD
50 LKR29.10995 LRD
100 LKR58.21990 LRD
250 LKR145.54975 LRD
500 LKR291.09950 LRD
1000 LKR582.19900 LRD
2000 LKR1164.39800 LRD
5000 LKR2910.99500 LRD
10000 LKR5821.99000 LRD
Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 LRD1.71763 LKR
5 LRD8.58815 LKR
10 LRD17.17630 LKR
20 LRD34.35260 LKR
50 LRD85.88150 LKR
100 LRD171.76300 LKR
250 LRD429.40750 LKR
500 LRD858.81500 LKR
1000 LRD1717.63000 LKR
2000 LRD3435.26000 LKR
5000 LRD8588.15000 LKR
10000 LRD17176.30000 LKR