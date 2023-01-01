20 Sri Lankan rupees to South Korean wons

Convert LKR to KRW at the real exchange rate

20 lkr
80 krw

1.00000 LKR = 3.97875 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADGBPINRAUDEURSGDAED
1 USD11.324950.78545383.21261.468210.906051.31963.67275
1 CAD0.75474510.59281762.80431.108130.6838320.9959622.77199
1 GBP1.273151.686861105.9421.869261.153451.680054.67596
1 INR0.01201740.01592250.0094391210.01764410.01088830.01585820.0441369

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to South Korean wons

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KRW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to KRW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Sri Lankan rupees

LKR to USD

LKR to CAD

LKR to GBP

LKR to INR

LKR to AUD

LKR to EUR

LKR to SGD

LKR to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / South Korean Won
1 LKR3.97875 KRW
5 LKR19.89375 KRW
10 LKR39.78750 KRW
20 LKR79.57500 KRW
50 LKR198.93750 KRW
100 LKR397.87500 KRW
250 LKR994.68750 KRW
500 LKR1989.37500 KRW
1000 LKR3978.75000 KRW
2000 LKR7957.50000 KRW
5000 LKR19893.75000 KRW
10000 LKR39787.50000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 KRW0.25133 LKR
5 KRW1.25667 LKR
10 KRW2.51335 LKR
20 KRW5.02670 LKR
50 KRW12.56675 LKR
100 KRW25.13350 LKR
250 KRW62.83375 LKR
500 KRW125.66750 LKR
1000 KRW251.33500 LKR
2000 KRW502.67000 LKR
5000 KRW1256.67500 LKR
10000 KRW2513.35000 LKR