250 South Korean wons to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert KRW to LKR at the real exchange rate

250 krw
55.31 lkr

₩1.000 KRW = Sr0.2213 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KRW to LKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.22150.2230
Low0.21790.2144
Average0.21980.2192
Change1.52%0.03%
1 KRW to LKR stats

The performance of KRW to LKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2215 and a 30 day low of 0.2179. This means the 30 day average was 0.2198. The change for KRW to LKR was 1.52.

The performance of KRW to LKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2230 and a 90 day low of 0.2144. This means the 90 day average was 0.2192. The change for KRW to LKR was 0.03.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRSGDCNY
1 USD10.9331.3681.4990.79183.3621.3567.267
1 EUR1.07111.4661.6060.84789.3091.4537.786
1 CAD0.7310.68211.0960.57860.9410.9915.313
1 AUD0.6670.6230.91210.52755.6020.9044.847

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates South Korean Won / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 KRW0,22125 LKR
5 KRW1,10626 LKR
10 KRW2,21252 LKR
20 KRW4,42504 LKR
50 KRW11,06260 LKR
100 KRW22,12520 LKR
250 KRW55,31300 LKR
500 KRW110,62600 LKR
1000 KRW221,25200 LKR
2000 KRW442,50400 LKR
5000 KRW1.106,26000 LKR
10000 KRW2.212,52000 LKR
20000 KRW4.425,04000 LKR
30000 KRW6.637,56000 LKR
40000 KRW8.850,08000 LKR
50000 KRW11.062,60000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / South Korean Won
1 LKR4,51972 KRW
5 LKR22,59860 KRW
10 LKR45,19720 KRW
20 LKR90,39440 KRW
50 LKR225,98600 KRW
100 LKR451,97200 KRW
250 LKR1.129,93000 KRW
500 LKR2.259,86000 KRW
1000 LKR4.519,72000 KRW
2000 LKR9.039,44000 KRW
5000 LKR22.598,60000 KRW
10000 LKR45.197,20000 KRW