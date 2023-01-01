1 Sri Lankan rupee to Croatian kunas

Convert LKR to HRK

1 lkr
0,02 hrk

1.00000 LKR = 0.02169 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Croatian kunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HRK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to HRK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Croatian Kuna
1 LKR0.02169 HRK
5 LKR0.10843 HRK
10 LKR0.21686 HRK
20 LKR0.43371 HRK
50 LKR1.08428 HRK
100 LKR2.16856 HRK
250 LKR5.42140 HRK
500 LKR10.84280 HRK
1000 LKR21.68560 HRK
2000 LKR43.37120 HRK
5000 LKR108.42800 HRK
10000 LKR216.85600 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 HRK46.11340 LKR
5 HRK230.56700 LKR
10 HRK461.13400 LKR
20 HRK922.26800 LKR
50 HRK2305.67000 LKR
100 HRK4611.34000 LKR
250 HRK11528.35000 LKR
500 HRK23056.70000 LKR
1000 HRK46113.40000 LKR
2000 HRK92226.80000 LKR
5000 HRK230567.00000 LKR
10000 HRK461134.00000 LKR