500 lkr
12,09 gtq

1.00000 LKR = 0.02417 GTQ

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Top currencies

 USDCADGBPINRAUDEURSGDAED
1 USD11.324950.78545383.21261.468210.906051.31963.67275
1 CAD0.75474510.59281762.80431.108130.6838320.9959622.77199
1 GBP1.273151.686861105.9421.869261.153451.680054.67596
1 INR0.01201740.01592250.0094391210.01764410.01088830.01585820.0441369

How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Guatemalan quetzals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GTQ in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to GTQ rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 LKR0.02417 GTQ
5 LKR0.12085 GTQ
10 LKR0.24170 GTQ
20 LKR0.48340 GTQ
50 LKR1.20850 GTQ
100 LKR2.41701 GTQ
250 LKR6.04253 GTQ
500 LKR12.08505 GTQ
1000 LKR24.17010 GTQ
2000 LKR48.34020 GTQ
5000 LKR120.85050 GTQ
10000 LKR241.70100 GTQ
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 GTQ41.37340 LKR
5 GTQ206.86700 LKR
10 GTQ413.73400 LKR
20 GTQ827.46800 LKR
50 GTQ2068.67000 LKR
100 GTQ4137.34000 LKR
250 GTQ10343.35000 LKR
500 GTQ20686.70000 LKR
1000 GTQ41373.40000 LKR
2000 GTQ82746.80000 LKR
5000 GTQ206867.00000 LKR
10000 GTQ413734.00000 LKR