1.00000 LKR = 26.55960 GNF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Guinean Franc
1 LKR26.55960 GNF
5 LKR132.79800 GNF
10 LKR265.59600 GNF
20 LKR531.19200 GNF
50 LKR1327.98000 GNF
100 LKR2655.96000 GNF
250 LKR6639.90000 GNF
500 LKR13279.80000 GNF
1000 LKR26559.60000 GNF
2000 LKR53119.20000 GNF
5000 LKR132798.00000 GNF
10000 LKR265596.00000 GNF
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 GNF0.03765 LKR
5 GNF0.18826 LKR
10 GNF0.37651 LKR
20 GNF0.75302 LKR
50 GNF1.88256 LKR
100 GNF3.76512 LKR
250 GNF9.41280 LKR
500 GNF18.82560 LKR
1000 GNF37.65120 LKR
2000 GNF75.30240 LKR
5000 GNF188.25600 LKR
10000 GNF376.51200 LKR