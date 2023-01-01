1 Sri Lankan rupee to Gibraltar pounds

1.00000 LKR = 0.00243 GIP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Gibraltar Pound
1 LKR0.00243 GIP
5 LKR0.01213 GIP
10 LKR0.02426 GIP
20 LKR0.04852 GIP
50 LKR0.12131 GIP
100 LKR0.24262 GIP
250 LKR0.60654 GIP
500 LKR1.21308 GIP
1000 LKR2.42615 GIP
2000 LKR4.85230 GIP
5000 LKR12.13075 GIP
10000 LKR24.26150 GIP
Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 GIP412.17600 LKR
5 GIP2060.88000 LKR
10 GIP4121.76000 LKR
20 GIP8243.52000 LKR
50 GIP20608.80000 LKR
100 GIP41217.60000 LKR
250 GIP103044.00000 LKR
500 GIP206088.00000 LKR
1000 GIP412176.00000 LKR
2000 GIP824352.00000 LKR
5000 GIP2060880.00000 LKR
10000 GIP4121760.00000 LKR