5 Sri Lankan rupees to Ghanaian cedis

Convert LKR to GHS at the real exchange rate

5 lkr
0,18 ghs

1.00000 LKR = 0.03595 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Sri Lankan rupees

LKR to USD

LKR to CAD

LKR to GBP

LKR to INR

LKR to AUD

LKR to EUR

LKR to SGD

LKR to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Ghanaian Cedi
1 LKR0.03595 GHS
5 LKR0.17977 GHS
10 LKR0.35954 GHS
20 LKR0.71908 GHS
50 LKR1.79771 GHS
100 LKR3.59542 GHS
250 LKR8.98855 GHS
500 LKR17.97710 GHS
1000 LKR35.95420 GHS
2000 LKR71.90840 GHS
5000 LKR179.77100 GHS
10000 LKR359.54200 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 GHS27.81310 LKR
5 GHS139.06550 LKR
10 GHS278.13100 LKR
20 GHS556.26200 LKR
50 GHS1390.65500 LKR
100 GHS2781.31000 LKR
250 GHS6953.27500 LKR
500 GHS13906.55000 LKR
1000 GHS27813.10000 LKR
2000 GHS55626.20000 LKR
5000 GHS139065.50000 LKR
10000 GHS278131.00000 LKR