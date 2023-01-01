100 Sri Lankan rupees to Brunei dollars

Convert LKR to BND at the real exchange rate

100 lkr
0,41 bnd

1.00000 LKR = 0.00408 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADGBPINRAUDEURSGDAED
1 USD11.324950.78545383.21261.468210.906051.31963.67275
1 CAD0.75474510.59281762.80431.108130.6838320.9959622.77199
1 GBP1.273151.686861105.9421.869261.153451.680054.67596
1 INR0.01201740.01592250.0094391210.01764410.01088830.01585820.0441369

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Brunei dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to BND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Sri Lankan rupees

LKR to USD

LKR to CAD

LKR to GBP

LKR to INR

LKR to AUD

LKR to EUR

LKR to SGD

LKR to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Brunei Dollar
1 LKR0.00408 BND
5 LKR0.02038 BND
10 LKR0.04076 BND
20 LKR0.08152 BND
50 LKR0.20380 BND
100 LKR0.40761 BND
250 LKR1.01901 BND
500 LKR2.03803 BND
1000 LKR4.07605 BND
2000 LKR8.15210 BND
5000 LKR20.38025 BND
10000 LKR40.76050 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 BND245.33600 LKR
5 BND1226.68000 LKR
10 BND2453.36000 LKR
20 BND4906.72000 LKR
50 BND12266.80000 LKR
100 BND24533.60000 LKR
250 BND61334.00000 LKR
500 BND122668.00000 LKR
1000 BND245336.00000 LKR
2000 BND490672.00000 LKR
5000 BND1226680.00000 LKR
10000 BND2453360.00000 LKR