500 Sri Lankan rupees to Argentine pesos

Convert LKR to ARS at the real exchange rate

500 lkr
1.248,63 ars

1.00000 LKR = 2.49726 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Argentine Peso
1 LKR2.49726 ARS
5 LKR12.48630 ARS
10 LKR24.97260 ARS
20 LKR49.94520 ARS
50 LKR124.86300 ARS
100 LKR249.72600 ARS
250 LKR624.31500 ARS
500 LKR1248.63000 ARS
1000 LKR2497.26000 ARS
2000 LKR4994.52000 ARS
5000 LKR12486.30000 ARS
10000 LKR24972.60000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 ARS0.40044 LKR
5 ARS2.00219 LKR
10 ARS4.00439 LKR
20 ARS8.00878 LKR
50 ARS20.02195 LKR
100 ARS40.04390 LKR
250 ARS100.10975 LKR
500 ARS200.21950 LKR
1000 ARS400.43900 LKR
2000 ARS800.87800 LKR
5000 ARS2002.19500 LKR
10000 ARS4004.39000 LKR