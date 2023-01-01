5000 Lebanese pounds to East Caribbean dollars

Convert LBP to XCD at the real exchange rate

5.000 lbp
0,90 xcd

1.00000 LBP = 0.00018 XCD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Lebanese pounds to East Caribbean dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XCD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LBP to XCD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Lebanese pounds

LBP to USD

LBP to CAD

LBP to NZD

LBP to AUD

LBP to EUR

LBP to SGD

LBP to ZAR

LBP to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / East Caribbean Dollar
1 LBP0.00018 XCD
5 LBP0.00090 XCD
10 LBP0.00180 XCD
20 LBP0.00359 XCD
50 LBP0.00898 XCD
100 LBP0.01797 XCD
250 LBP0.04491 XCD
500 LBP0.08983 XCD
1000 LBP0.17966 XCD
2000 LBP0.35932 XCD
5000 LBP0.89830 XCD
10000 LBP1.79660 XCD
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Lebanese Pound
1 XCD5566.07000 LBP
5 XCD27830.35000 LBP
10 XCD55660.70000 LBP
20 XCD111321.40000 LBP
50 XCD278303.50000 LBP
100 XCD556607.00000 LBP
250 XCD1391517.50000 LBP
500 XCD2783035.00000 LBP
1000 XCD5566070.00000 LBP
2000 XCD11132140.00000 LBP
5000 XCD27830350.00000 LBP
10000 XCD55660700.00000 LBP