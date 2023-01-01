1 Lebanese pound to CFA francs beac

Convert LBP to XAF

1.00000 LBP = 0.03955 XAF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / CFA Franc BEAC
1 LBP0.03955 XAF
5 LBP0.19773 XAF
10 LBP0.39547 XAF
20 LBP0.79093 XAF
50 LBP1.97733 XAF
100 LBP3.95467 XAF
250 LBP9.88667 XAF
500 LBP19.77335 XAF
1000 LBP39.54670 XAF
2000 LBP79.09340 XAF
5000 LBP197.73350 XAF
10000 LBP395.46700 XAF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BEAC / Lebanese Pound
1 XAF25.28660 LBP
5 XAF126.43300 LBP
10 XAF252.86600 LBP
20 XAF505.73200 LBP
50 XAF1264.33000 LBP
100 XAF2528.66000 LBP
250 XAF6321.65000 LBP
500 XAF12643.30000 LBP
1000 XAF25286.60000 LBP
2000 XAF50573.20000 LBP
5000 XAF126433.00000 LBP
10000 XAF252866.00000 LBP