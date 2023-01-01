5 Lebanese pounds to Vietnamese dongs

Convert LBP to VND at the real exchange rate

5 lbp
8 vnd

1.00000 LBP = 1.61485 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:31
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADNZDAUDEURSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.324951.582781.468210.906051.319618.29880.785453
1 CAD0.75474511.19461.108130.6838320.99596213.81090.592817
1 NZD0.63180.83710310.9276170.5724380.83372311.56120.496249
1 AUD0.68110.9024231.0780310.6171060.8987812.46330.534972

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Lebanese pounds to Vietnamese dongs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LBP to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Lebanese pounds

LBP to USD

LBP to CAD

LBP to NZD

LBP to AUD

LBP to EUR

LBP to SGD

LBP to ZAR

LBP to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Vietnamese Dong
1 LBP1.61485 VND
5 LBP8.07425 VND
10 LBP16.14850 VND
20 LBP32.29700 VND
50 LBP80.74250 VND
100 LBP161.48500 VND
250 LBP403.71250 VND
500 LBP807.42500 VND
1000 LBP1614.85000 VND
2000 LBP3229.70000 VND
5000 LBP8074.25000 VND
10000 LBP16148.50000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Lebanese Pound
1 VND0.61925 LBP
5 VND3.09627 LBP
10 VND6.19253 LBP
20 VND12.38506 LBP
50 VND30.96265 LBP
100 VND61.92530 LBP
250 VND154.81325 LBP
500 VND309.62650 LBP
1000 VND619.25300 LBP
2000 VND1238.50600 LBP
5000 VND3096.26500 LBP
10000 VND6192.53000 LBP