2000 Lebanese pounds to US dollars

Convert LBP to USD at the real exchange rate

2000 lbp
0.13 usd

1.00000 LBP = 0.00007 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:31
How to convert Lebanese pounds to US dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and USD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LBP to USD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / US Dollar
1 LBP0.00007 USD
5 LBP0.00033 USD
10 LBP0.00067 USD
20 LBP0.00133 USD
50 LBP0.00333 USD
100 LBP0.00665 USD
250 LBP0.01664 USD
500 LBP0.03327 USD
1000 LBP0.06654 USD
2000 LBP0.13308 USD
5000 LBP0.33270 USD
10000 LBP0.66541 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Lebanese Pound
1 USD15028.40000 LBP
5 USD75142.00000 LBP
10 USD150284.00000 LBP
20 USD300568.00000 LBP
50 USD751420.00000 LBP
100 USD1502840.00000 LBP
250 USD3757100.00000 LBP
500 USD7514200.00000 LBP
1000 USD15028400.00000 LBP
2000 USD30056800.00000 LBP
5000 USD75142000.00000 LBP
10000 USD150284000.00000 LBP