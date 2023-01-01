amount-spellout.1000 Lebanese pounds to Saudi riyals

Convert LBP to SAR at the real exchange rate

1000 lbp
0.25 sar

1.00000 LBP = 0.00025 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:31
Top currencies

 USDCADNZDAUDEURSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.324951.582781.468210.906051.319618.29880.785453
1 CAD0.75474511.19461.108130.6838320.99596213.81090.592817
1 NZD0.63180.83710310.9276170.5724380.83372311.56120.496249
1 AUD0.68110.9024231.0780310.6171060.8987812.46330.534972

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Lebanese pounds to Saudi riyals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LBP to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Saudi Riyal
1 LBP0.00025 SAR
5 LBP0.00125 SAR
10 LBP0.00250 SAR
20 LBP0.00499 SAR
50 LBP0.01248 SAR
100 LBP0.02495 SAR
250 LBP0.06238 SAR
500 LBP0.12476 SAR
1000 LBP0.24952 SAR
2000 LBP0.49905 SAR
5000 LBP1.24762 SAR
10000 LBP2.49524 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Lebanese Pound
1 SAR4007.63000 LBP
5 SAR20038.15000 LBP
10 SAR40076.30000 LBP
20 SAR80152.60000 LBP
50 SAR200381.50000 LBP
100 SAR400763.00000 LBP
250 SAR1001907.50000 LBP
500 SAR2003815.00000 LBP
1000 SAR4007630.00000 LBP
2000 SAR8015260.00000 LBP
5000 SAR20038150.00000 LBP
10000 SAR40076300.00000 LBP