amount-spellout.1000 Lebanese pounds to Jordanian dinars

Convert LBP to JOD at the real exchange rate

1.000 lbp
0,047 jod

1.00000 LBP = 0.00005 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:31
How to convert Lebanese pounds to Jordanian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JOD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LBP to JOD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Jordanian Dinar
1 LBP0.00005 JOD
5 LBP0.00024 JOD
10 LBP0.00047 JOD
20 LBP0.00094 JOD
50 LBP0.00236 JOD
100 LBP0.00472 JOD
250 LBP0.01179 JOD
500 LBP0.02359 JOD
1000 LBP0.04718 JOD
2000 LBP0.09435 JOD
5000 LBP0.23589 JOD
10000 LBP0.47177 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Lebanese Pound
1 JOD21196.60000 LBP
5 JOD105983.00000 LBP
10 JOD211966.00000 LBP
20 JOD423932.00000 LBP
50 JOD1059830.00000 LBP
100 JOD2119660.00000 LBP
250 JOD5299150.00000 LBP
500 JOD10598300.00000 LBP
1000 JOD21196600.00000 LBP
2000 JOD42393200.00000 LBP
5000 JOD105983000.00000 LBP
10000 JOD211966000.00000 LBP