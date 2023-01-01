20 Lebanese pounds to Croatian kunas

20 lbp
0.01 hrk

1.00000 LBP = 0.00047 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:31
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Croatian Kuna
1 LBP0.00047 HRK
5 LBP0.00234 HRK
10 LBP0.00467 HRK
20 LBP0.00934 HRK
50 LBP0.02336 HRK
100 LBP0.04672 HRK
250 LBP0.11679 HRK
500 LBP0.23358 HRK
1000 LBP0.46716 HRK
2000 LBP0.93431 HRK
5000 LBP2.33579 HRK
10000 LBP4.67157 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Lebanese Pound
1 HRK2140.61000 LBP
5 HRK10703.05000 LBP
10 HRK21406.10000 LBP
20 HRK42812.20000 LBP
50 HRK107030.50000 LBP
100 HRK214061.00000 LBP
250 HRK535152.50000 LBP
500 HRK1070305.00000 LBP
1000 HRK2140610.00000 LBP
2000 HRK4281220.00000 LBP
5000 HRK10703050.00000 LBP
10000 HRK21406100.00000 LBP