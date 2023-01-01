100 Lebanese pounds to Fijian dollars

Convert LBP to FJD at the real exchange rate

100 lbp
0.01 fjd

1.00000 LBP = 0.00015 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Lebanese pounds to Fijian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FJD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LBP to FJD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Lebanese pounds

LBP to USD

LBP to CAD

LBP to NZD

LBP to AUD

LBP to EUR

LBP to SGD

LBP to ZAR

LBP to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Fijian Dollar
1 LBP0.00015 FJD
5 LBP0.00073 FJD
10 LBP0.00146 FJD
20 LBP0.00292 FJD
50 LBP0.00730 FJD
100 LBP0.01461 FJD
250 LBP0.03651 FJD
500 LBP0.07303 FJD
1000 LBP0.14605 FJD
2000 LBP0.29210 FJD
5000 LBP0.73025 FJD
10000 LBP1.46051 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Lebanese Pound
1 FJD6846.94000 LBP
5 FJD34234.70000 LBP
10 FJD68469.40000 LBP
20 FJD136938.80000 LBP
50 FJD342347.00000 LBP
100 FJD684694.00000 LBP
250 FJD1711735.00000 LBP
500 FJD3423470.00000 LBP
1000 FJD6846940.00000 LBP
2000 FJD13693880.00000 LBP
5000 FJD34234700.00000 LBP
10000 FJD68469400.00000 LBP