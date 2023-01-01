1 Lebanese pound to Brunei dollars

Convert LBP to BND at the real exchange rate

1 lbp
0,00 bnd

1.00000 LBP = 0.00009 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 USDCADNZDAUDEURSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.324951.582781.468210.906051.319618.29880.785453
1 CAD0.75474511.19461.108130.6838320.99596213.81090.592817
1 NZD0.63180.83710310.9276170.5724380.83372311.56120.496249
1 AUD0.68110.9024231.0780310.6171060.8987812.46330.534972

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Brunei Dollar
1 LBP0.00009 BND
5 LBP0.00044 BND
10 LBP0.00088 BND
20 LBP0.00176 BND
50 LBP0.00439 BND
100 LBP0.00878 BND
250 LBP0.02195 BND
500 LBP0.04390 BND
1000 LBP0.08781 BND
2000 LBP0.17561 BND
5000 LBP0.43904 BND
10000 LBP0.87807 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Lebanese Pound
1 BND11388.60000 LBP
5 BND56943.00000 LBP
10 BND113886.00000 LBP
20 BND227772.00000 LBP
50 BND569430.00000 LBP
100 BND1138860.00000 LBP
250 BND2847150.00000 LBP
500 BND5694300.00000 LBP
1000 BND11388600.00000 LBP
2000 BND22777200.00000 LBP
5000 BND56943000.00000 LBP
10000 BND113886000.00000 LBP