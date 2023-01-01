2000 Laotian kips to Jordanian dinars

Convert LAK to JOD at the real exchange rate

2000 lak
0.069 jod

1.00000 LAK = 0.00003 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:01
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPAUDCADZARINRSGD
1 USD10.906050.7854531.468211.3249518.298883.21261.3196
1 EUR1.103710.8669651.620471.4623520.196491.84171.45644
1 GBP1.273151.1534511.869261.6868623.2971105.9421.68005
1 AUD0.68110.6171060.53497210.90242312.463356.67610.89878

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Laotian kips to Jordanian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LAK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JOD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LAK to JOD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Laotian kips

LAK to USD

LAK to EUR

LAK to GBP

LAK to AUD

LAK to CAD

LAK to ZAR

LAK to INR

LAK to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Jordanian Dinar
1 LAK0.00003 JOD
5 LAK0.00017 JOD
10 LAK0.00034 JOD
20 LAK0.00069 JOD
50 LAK0.00172 JOD
100 LAK0.00345 JOD
250 LAK0.00862 JOD
500 LAK0.01724 JOD
1000 LAK0.03447 JOD
2000 LAK0.06895 JOD
5000 LAK0.17237 JOD
10000 LAK0.34473 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Laotian Kip
1 JOD29008.00000 LAK
5 JOD145040.00000 LAK
10 JOD290080.00000 LAK
20 JOD580160.00000 LAK
50 JOD1450400.00000 LAK
100 JOD2900800.00000 LAK
250 JOD7252000.00000 LAK
500 JOD14504000.00000 LAK
1000 JOD29008000.00000 LAK
2000 JOD58016000.00000 LAK
5000 JOD145040000.00000 LAK
10000 JOD290080000.00000 LAK