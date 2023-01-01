500 Laotian kips to Bangladeshi takas

Convert LAK to BDT at the real exchange rate

500 lak
2.66 bdt

1.00000 LAK = 0.00533 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Laotian kips to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LAK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LAK to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Bangladeshi Taka
1 LAK0.00533 BDT
5 LAK0.02664 BDT
10 LAK0.05327 BDT
20 LAK0.10654 BDT
50 LAK0.26636 BDT
100 LAK0.53271 BDT
250 LAK1.33178 BDT
500 LAK2.66356 BDT
1000 LAK5.32711 BDT
2000 LAK10.65422 BDT
5000 LAK26.63555 BDT
10000 LAK53.27110 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Laotian Kip
1 BDT187.71900 LAK
5 BDT938.59500 LAK
10 BDT1877.19000 LAK
20 BDT3754.38000 LAK
50 BDT9385.95000 LAK
100 BDT18771.90000 LAK
250 BDT46929.75000 LAK
500 BDT93859.50000 LAK
1000 BDT187719.00000 LAK
2000 BDT375438.00000 LAK
5000 BDT938595.00000 LAK
10000 BDT1877190.00000 LAK