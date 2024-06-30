Kazakhstani tenge to Colombian pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Kazakhstani tenge to Colombian pesos is currently 8,775 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Kazakhstani tenge has remained relatively stable, with a -1.422% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Kazakhstani tenge to Colombian pesos has fluctuated between a high of 8,962 on 26-06-2024 and a low of 8,718 on 25-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a -0.940% decrease in value.