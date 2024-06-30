Kazakhstani tenge to Bahamian dollars Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Kazakhstani tenge to Bahamian dollars history summary. This is the Kazakhstani tenge (KZT) to Bahamian dollars (BSD) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of KZT and BSD historical data from 30-06-2019 to 30-06-2024.
Kazakhstani tenge to Bahamian dollars exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Kazakhstani tenge to Bahamian dollars is currently 0,002 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Kazakhstani tenge has remained relatively stable, with a -1.511% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Kazakhstani tenge to Bahamian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0,002 on 26-06-2024 and a low of 0,002 on 28-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-06-2024, with a -0.847% decrease in value.
