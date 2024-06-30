Cayman Islands dollar to Zambian kwacha exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Cayman Islands dollar to Zambian kwacha is currently 29,526 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Cayman Islands dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -5.467% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Cayman Islands dollar to Zambian kwacha has fluctuated between a high of 31,616 on 27-06-2024 and a low of 29,526 on 28-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-06-2024, with a -5.883% decrease in value.