Cayman Islands dollar to Surinamese dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Cayman Islands dollar to Surinamese dollars is currently 37,193 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Cayman Islands dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -2.337% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Cayman Islands dollar to Surinamese dollars has fluctuated between a high of 38,097 on 26-06-2024 and a low of 37,193 on 28-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-06-2024, with a -1.965% decrease in value.