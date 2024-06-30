Cayman Islands dollar to Pakistani rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Cayman Islands dollar to Pakistani rupees is currently 340,488 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Cayman Islands dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.043% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Cayman Islands dollar to Pakistani rupees has fluctuated between a high of 340,732 on 24-06-2024 and a low of 339,351 on 23-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 23-06-2024, with a -0.377% decrease in value.